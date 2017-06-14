Speed limits averted disaster - Delrio after train collision

Rome
14/06/2017
Rome, June 14 - Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said Wednesday that speed limits had saved lives after a collision between two trains in the southern region of Puglia on Tuesday. Five people were taken to hospital for treatment and another 10 were medicated at the scene but no one was seriously injured in the accident between Galugnano and San Donato, which was apparently caused by one locomotive failing to respect a red light. On July 12 last year 23 people died and 50 were injured in a head-on collision between trains in the same region. "We are happy that there weren't any dramatic consequences like a year ago," Delrio said. "The obligation to reduce speed while the line is made safer rendered the human error less dramatic. "250 million euros have been allocated to Puglia for make the line safe but the interventions take time".
