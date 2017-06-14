Rome

Supreme court accepts Romeo petition for jail review

Case concerns alleged corruption in CONSIP contracts

Rome, June 14 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday upheld an appeal by Neapolitan business Alfredo Romeo against the decision for him to be held in jail in relation to alleged corruption in contracts for civil-service procurement agency CONSIP. The top court said the decision must be reviewed and so Romeo remains in Rome's Regina Coeli prison for the time being. A fast-track trial against Romeo is set to start in October. Tiziano Renzi, the father of ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, and Sports Minister Luca Lotti are under investigation in the probe.

