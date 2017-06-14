Rome

Di Maio blasts Minniti, PD over migrants

M5S bigwig says interior minister 'not in this world'

Di Maio blasts Minniti, PD over migrants

Rome, June 14 - Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio, a senior member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Wednesday blasted the position of Interior Minister Marco Minniti and the ruling Democratic Party (PD) on migrants. He was speaking after Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, a M5S member, said she was seeking a moratorium on the arrival of asylum seekers in the capital. "Minniti does not know what country he's in," Di Maio said. "There's a serious emergency. They must help us and those who say the opposite are not in this world - him, the PD and the government".

