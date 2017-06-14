Ragusa

Two nursery teachers indicted over alleged abuse

Alleged threats, humiliation in recordings

Ragusa, June 14 - Two teachers from a nursery school in the province of Ragusa were sent to trial on Wednesday for allegedly verbally abusing their pupils. The investigation started last year when parents reported that their children were refusing to go to school. As a result, police installed bugs to record what was happening. In one case, one of the teachers allegedly threatened to give "lots of slaps" to one pupil and said he was an "intolerable child". When another child asked to go to the toilet, he was told "you have to do a poo at home... I give you to the bear, I'll call him". In another case, a child was allegedly threatened with being left alone unless they stopped crying.

