Pisa jeweller shoots dead robber

Pisa, June 14 - A Pisa jeweller shot dead a robber during an attempted hold-up at his store on Tuesday. Daniele Ferretti, 69, used his gun after one of several armed robbers threatened his wife and fired a shot, witnesses said. At least one other robber got away. It is one the first time Ferretti's jeweller's has been targeted. He was stabbed in a previous robbery in 1999.