Soccer: Roma announce Di Francesco is new coach (2)

Rome, June 13 - AS Roma said Tuesday that former Sassuolo boss Eusebio Di Francesco is their new coach. He replaces Luciano Spalletti, who has taken over at Inter Milan after leading Roma to a second-placed finish in Serie A last season. Roma said Di Francesco has signed "an initial two-year contract". The 47-year-old former midfielder played for Roma for four seasons and was part of the 2000-2001 Serie A-title-winning squad. "I am extremely happy to be able to return to Roma, to coach a club that has always meant a lot to me," Di Francesco said. "I will give everything I have to make sure this team gets the results it deserves". Di Francesco led Sassuolo to promotion from Serie B in 2013 and to a historic sixth-place finish - and qualification for the Europa League - in 2016.