Piasapia launches event for new centre left

Rome
13/06/2017
Rome, June 13 - Former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia said Tuesday that he is organizing a major event in Rome on July 1 aimed at helping the formation of a new centre left. The event is called 'Nessuno Escluso' - no one excluded. Pisapia said it would be a "big national meeting open to all the political and social forces that want to build the house of new centre left that stands to govern the country". Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, leader of the ruling Democratic Party (PD), has said he was ready to widen the PD ticket to include Pisapia's small leftwing Progressive Field (CP) party.
