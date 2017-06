Ten injured in train collision in Puglia (2)

Lecce, June 13 - Ten people suffered injuries on Tuesday when two trains collided between Galugnano and San Donato, in the Salento area of southern region Puglia, rescuers said. The people are not badly hurt, they said. Sources at rail company Ferrovie dello Stato said the accident took place after one of the trains failed to respect a red light. On July 12 last year 23 people died and 50 were injured in a head-on collision between trains in the same region.