ANSA/ Flowers, relaxed Riviera dandies feature at Pitti Uomo

(By Patrizia Vacalebri). Florence, June 13 - The 92nd edition of Pitti Uomo, the most important global platform for men's fashion, opened in Florence on Tuesday under the theme 'Boom, Pitti blooms'. The colours and beauty of flowers inform many of the spring/summer 2018 clothing and accessory collections on show in the Tuscan capital. Flowers that bloom like new creative ideas: unlikely, effervescent, ironic, without bucolic references to nature or green ethics but rather in a joyful, colorful aesthetic as if they were computer icons, according to the fair's website. Functionality is also a factor in design: Traiano Milano presents a jacket that can be machine-washed and does not need to be ironed, while the trousers designed by Fabrizio Giugiaro for PT Pantaloni Torino take just 10 minutes to dry. The result is a minimalist style, with finishings that make every piece special: Bermuda shorts and jackets (Massimo Rebecchi) embroidered with flowers and exotic animals, Breton sweaters, sun-bleached denim, striped overshirts or with floral collars (Harmont & Blaine), technological raincoats (K-Way, Invicta, Allegri) that take up minimal space, and contemporary pieces. Natural fibres such as linen, wool and cotton take centre stage and have been chosen both because of their volume and for the absolute feeling of comfort they provide. Colours range from bottle or military green to natural colours such as milky white, leather and banana yellow, to red and blue. The summer collections reflect the need for versatility dictated by a high life style, the possibility of working in less formal contexts and the recurring need to travel short and long distances. But also for a more contemporary and personal look combining tailoring and sportswear, active and loungewear. For example, Hanro proposes a caftan shirt that can be worn as pyjamas at home but also for a relaxing walk outside. All this is part of the must-have wardrobe of the new metropolitan globetrotter that can be worn in any city in the world.