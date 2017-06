Di Maio hails Raggi, says EU must wake up on migrants

Rome, June 13 - Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio, a senior member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Tuesday praised Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi for seeking a moratorium on the arrival of asylum seekers in the capital. "The country has become a pressure cooker," Di Maio said. "We can no longer think that it's possible to tackle this phenomenon within our borders. Either Europe wakes up and starts redistributing all these people to other countries by quotas or the lid will blow off here".