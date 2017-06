Fazio won't take Trapani mayor post if elected

Trapani, June 13 - Girolamo Fazio, a former Forza Italia member who is now in the Sicilian regional councillor mixed group, said Tuesday that he was quitting the assembly and will not take up the post of mayor of Trapani even if he is elected in a run-off vote in two weeks time. Fazio, who came top in the first round of the Trapani local election, was arrested in a corruption probe last month and prosecutors said Monday that they would appeal against a decision to release him from house arrest. He called on Trapani residents not to vote for him in the run-off against centre-left candidate Pietro Savona.