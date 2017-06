EU tells Italy to speed up relocation efforts

Brussels, June 13 - The European Commission on Tuesday said that "more efforts are needed to ensure the relocation of all eligible applicants present in Italy" in its 13th report on relocation and resettlement. It said it is "crucial that Italy accelerates its efforts to centralise the relocation procedure (particularly the last stages) in a few designated centres, and also to transfer all relocation applicants 10 days before the departure to reception centres in or close to Rome".