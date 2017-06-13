Woman killed after 12 reports on hubby, prosecutors 'guilty'

Messina, June 13 - A Messina court on Tuesday convicted two prosecutors who failed to take action to stop a violent husband from killing his wife 10 years ago at Palagonia, near Catania. The woman, Marianna Manduca, had reported the man, Saverio Nolfo, 12 times before he killed her. The court ruled that the failure of the prosecutors - who were working at Caltagirone, near Catania, when the murder occurred in 2007 - to find a way to stop the man amounted to willful misconduct. The verdict, based on recent legislation making it possible for magistrates to face legal action in cases of malpractice, means the prosecutors and the premier's department have been ordered to pay damages. Nolfo is serving a 20-year jail term for homicide.