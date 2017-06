Ex-mayor nabbed in Camorra probe

Caserta, June 13 - The mayor of a small town near Naples, Orta di Atella, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly conspiring with Neapolitan Camorra mafia bosses to turn it into a concrete dormitory serving Naples and other cities via a raft of illegal construction schemes backed by the Mob. Angelo Brancaccio, who served as Orta's first citizen for 18 years, was arrested on suspicion of Camorra-style criminal association. Prosecutors say Brancaccio and his alleged gangster accomplices, including the notorious Casalesi clan, "covered 80% of the town in concrete while not putting in primary services like sewers and roads". Flats were sold at "rock-bottom" prices to attract families from Naples, Caserta and other nearby cities, they said.