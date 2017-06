EP OKs 95% quake reconstruction funding (3)

Strasbourg, June 13 - The European Parliament on Tuesday gave the definitive green light to a deal between the EO and member States on using European funds for 95% of reconstruction work after natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. The deal will become effective after its publication in the EU's Gazette. Italy suffered a series of devastating earthquakes last year. The new regulation, sources said, modifies that on 2014-0220 cohesion funds by introducing a "separate and priority" track for reconstruction schemes.