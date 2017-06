Prosecutors convicted over woman murdered by husband

Messina, June 13 - A Messina court on Tuesday convicted the prosecutors who failed to take action to stop a violent husband from killing his wife 10 years ago at Palagonia, near Catania. The woman, Marianna Manduca, had reported the man, Saverio Nolfo, 12 times before he killed her. The court ruled that the prosecutors' failure to find a way to stop the man amounted to willful misconduct. Nolfo is serving a 20-year jail term for homicide.