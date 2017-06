Household loans up 2.4% in April - BoI

Rome, June 13 - The Bank of Italy on Tuesday said bank loans to the private sector grew 0.8% on an annual basis in April, after accounting for securitizations and other bad debt cancelled from bank balance sheets. The growth rate reported in March was 1%. The central bank also said in its report 'Banks and currency' released on Tuesday that household loans went up 2.4%, as in the previous month, while non-financial business loans rose by 0.2% compared to 0.3% in March. Private sector bank deposits grew 3.8% on an annual basis from 4.1% in March and debt collection slowed down by 15.6%.