Asti

M5S make a run-off after Asti recount

Movement's candidate says beat centre left runner to 2nd place

M5S make a run-off after Asti recount

Asti, June 13 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) Asti mayor candidate Massimo Cerruti said Tuesday that he will be up against the centre right's Maurizio Rasero in a run-off in two weeks and not the centre left's Angela Motta after a recount. The M5S did badly in Sunday's first round of voting in local elections and had appeared not to have made the run-offs in any of the major cities. According to the initial count, Motta had 5,093 votes, compared to Cerruti's 5,080. But Cerruti said he had an advantage of 50 votes over Motta after the recount. Motta said she may ask for another recount.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Svolta nelle indagini, Simona è caduta dall'alto

Svolta nelle indagini, Simona è caduta dall'alto

Catanzaro, live elezioni da tutti i Comuni

Cosenza, live elezioni da tutti i Comuni

di Giovanni Pastore e Domenico Bertè

Incidente al CavallottiSimona è precipitata

Incidente al Cavallotti
Simona è precipitata

di Salvatore De Maria

Tutti i sindaci eletti nella provincia di Messina: le foto

I sindaci eletti nella provincia di Messina

Ecco da dove è caduta Simona

Ecco da dove è caduta Simona

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33