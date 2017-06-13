M5S make a run-off after Asti recount

Asti, June 13 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) Asti mayor candidate Massimo Cerruti said Tuesday that he will be up against the centre right's Maurizio Rasero in a run-off in two weeks and not the centre left's Angela Motta after a recount. The M5S did badly in Sunday's first round of voting in local elections and had appeared not to have made the run-offs in any of the major cities. According to the initial count, Motta had 5,093 votes, compared to Cerruti's 5,080. But Cerruti said he had an advantage of 50 votes over Motta after the recount. Motta said she may ask for another recount.