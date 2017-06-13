Italy lead player in new space race, Avio tells Gentiloni

Rome
13/06/2017
Rome, June 13 - Italy is among the lead players in the new space race, Avio CEO Giulio Ranzo said Tuesday during a visit by Premier Paolo Gentiloni to the company's plant at Colleferro, near Rome. The European Vega and Ariane 5 launchers are made at the facility as well as the innovative engines for the future Vega C and Ariane 6 launchers. "A new space race has started today with the aim of making it accessible to everyone in a sustainable way with competitive costs," Ranzo said. "Avio is at the heart of this new space race. It is an honour to be visited by the premier, who has highlighted the attention the top institutional levels have for what we do".
