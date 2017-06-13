Rome

Riina treatment conditions better than home - Bindi (2)

'Amply assured right to dignified death'

Riina treatment conditions better than home - Bindi (2)

Rome, June 13 - Anti-Mafia Commission Chair Rosy Bindi said after visiting ailing former Cosa Nostra boss of bosses Totò Riina in a Parma hospital Tuesday that He is "in continuous conditions of treatment and assistance which, to say the last, are identical, if not better, than those he might enjoy if freed or under house arrest, in which he is amply assured the right, above all, to a dignified death and thus, when it happens to die in a dignified manner, unless one wants to postulate the existence of a right to die outside prison which is not recognised by the law". Bindi and members of her panel visited Riina after the supreme Court of Cassation said he was entitled to a dignified death and instructed a detention review court to say whether he should be freed, sparking protests from the relatives of his many victims.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Svolta nelle indagini, Simona è caduta dall'alto

Svolta nelle indagini, Simona è caduta dall'alto

Catanzaro, live elezioni da tutti i Comuni

Cosenza, live elezioni da tutti i Comuni

di Giovanni Pastore e Domenico Bertè

Incidente al CavallottiSimona è precipitata

Incidente al Cavallotti
Simona è precipitata

di Salvatore De Maria

Tutti i sindaci eletti nella provincia di Messina: le foto

I sindaci eletti nella provincia di Messina

Ecco da dove è caduta Simona

Ecco da dove è caduta Simona

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33