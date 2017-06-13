Riina treatment conditions better than home - Bindi (2)

Rome
13/06/2017
Rome, June 13 - Anti-Mafia Commission Chair Rosy Bindi said after visiting ailing former Cosa Nostra boss of bosses Totò Riina in a Parma hospital Tuesday that He is "in continuous conditions of treatment and assistance which, to say the last, are identical, if not better, than those he might enjoy if freed or under house arrest, in which he is amply assured the right, above all, to a dignified death and thus, when it happens to die in a dignified manner, unless one wants to postulate the existence of a right to die outside prison which is not recognised by the law". Bindi and members of her panel visited Riina after the supreme Court of Cassation said he was entitled to a dignified death and instructed a detention review court to say whether he should be freed, sparking protests from the relatives of his many victims.
