1,800 dead in Med since start year - IOM (2)

Geneva
13/06/2017
Geneva, June 13 - A total of 73,189 migrants and refugees have arrived in Europe since the start of the year and 1,808 died trying to cross the Mediterranean, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday. Some 85% of the sea arrivals to Europe have been in Italy, it said. The overall data are lower than in 2016, when there were 211,433 arrivals and 2,899 deaths. Italy has been bearing the brunt of migrant arrivals ever since the Balkan Route into Greece was closed.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Cosenza, live elezioni da tutti i Comuni
di Giovanni Pastore e Domenico Bertè
Incidente al Cavallotti
Simona è precipitata
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online