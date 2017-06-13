Geneva

1,800 dead in Med since start year - IOM (2)

73,000 arrivals in Europe, 85% in Italy

Geneva, June 13 - A total of 73,189 migrants and refugees have arrived in Europe since the start of the year and 1,808 died trying to cross the Mediterranean, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday. Some 85% of the sea arrivals to Europe have been in Italy, it said. The overall data are lower than in 2016, when there were 211,433 arrivals and 2,899 deaths. Italy has been bearing the brunt of migrant arrivals ever since the Balkan Route into Greece was closed.

