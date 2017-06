Post-election deal with Berlusconi possible says Renzi

Rome, June 13 - A post-election deal on a so-called grand coalition with centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party leader and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi is possible, centre-left Democratic Party leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday. "It's not what I would choose but it could happen," Renzi told Repubblica TV. "The grand colaition with Berlusconi is not my choice, it's not Berlusconi's, it's no one's. But broad agreements come, if they come, when there's stalemate. "It's no use telling fibs to Italians, when you don't have the numbers in parliament you have to go and get them".