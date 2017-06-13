Rome

Padoan welcomes 'gigantic' IMF growth revision (2)

Minister says reforms must continue in next parliamentary term

Rome, June 13 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Tuesday welcomed the IMF's upward revision of its 2017 growth forecast for Italy. "The IMF has revised up its growth forecast for Italy by 0.5-0.6 of a percentage point, from 0.7-0.8% to 1.3%," he told the assembly of the Assonime association of listed companies. "These are gigantic figures for those who make forecasts, beyond even the most optimistic estimates of the Treasury. "I'm pleased, I'm not fully satisfied, but I'm not astounded". Italy is set to hold elections early next year at the latest and Padoan said that the reforms the government is pursuing must continue in the next parliamentary term. The IMF said that "ambitious, complete reforms will help promote more robust growth" in its Article IV report on Italy on Monday. It said reform efforts should be "built on the recent efforts by the authorities that include the Jobs Act (labour reform)" and measures for the civil service, justice and schools sectors. "We are at the end of the parliamentary term. I don't know how much longer it will last," Padoan said. "The government is continuing to pursue the policy of reforms and it will keep doing so, in the awareness that the next parliament will have to push ahead the country's potential".

