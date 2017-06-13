Grasso calls for OK to living-wills bill

Rome, June 13 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso on Tuesday called on the upper house to pass a controversial bill on living wills and another one on 'ius soli', or the rights of the children of foreigners, born on Italian soil, to claim Italian citizenship at birth. He said they were "measures that closely bear on the lives of thousands of citizens" and it would be "extremely serious" if their long and tortuous parliamentary path was not "brought to completion by this legislature".