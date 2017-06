Veneto challenges vaccines decree at Const'nal Court (2)

Venice, June 13 - The Veneto regional government on Tuesday instructed its lawyers to challenge a new decree making 12 vaccinations a condition for school entry at the Constitutional Court, Governor Luca Zaia said, saying the challenge will be ready in two or three weeks. "We are absolutely not calling into question vaccines," said Zaia, "but certain aspects of the decree". Zaia, a leading member of the rightwing populist Northern League, said making vaccines compulsory was not the "solution" but rather "dialogue with mothers and families".