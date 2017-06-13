Rome

M5S lost but Grillo 'not dead' says Renzi (3)

Centre left, centre right 'drew', now penalties

M5S lost but Grillo 'not dead' says Renzi (3)

Rome, June 13 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) lost Sunday's local elections across Italy but M5S leader Beppe Grillo is not dead, Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday. "It's clear that the M5S lost..but let's not give up Grillo for dead," he said on Repubblica TV. "The M5S is there, it exists. I don't know how much life it has left in it, if you look at a case like Farage's UKIP. "If they talk about chemtrails and always blame others they lose credibility. So yes, they're in difficulty but they're a rival at the next general election. I hope they recover some lucidity". The M5S failed to get a candidate into the second round in any of the major cities that voted. The centre left and the centre right "drew" the local elections and now come the "penalties" of the second round in two weeks' time, Renzi said. He said he was "happy" with the first-round results, where the PD and allies scored well but less so than the centre right led by populist Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini and ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi.

