M5S lost but Grillo 'not dead' says Renzi (2)

Rome
13/06/2017
Rome, June 13 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) lost Sunday's local elections across Italy but M5S leader Beppe Grillo is not dead, Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday. "It's clear that the M5S lost..but let's not give up Grillo for dead," he said on Repubblica TV. "The M5S is there, it exists. I don't know how much life it has left in it, if you look at a case like Farage's UKIP. If they talk about chemtrails and always blame others they lose credibility. So yes, they're in difficulty but they're a rival at the next general election. I hope they recover some lucidity". The M5S failed to get a candidate into the second round in any of the major cities that voted.
Le altre notizie
