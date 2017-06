Soccer: Domenech 'blocking' Ranieri move to Nantes

Paris, June 13 - Former France coach and chair of the French coaches' association (FFF) Raymond Domenech is blocking the appointment of former Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri as new Nantes manager, the chairman of the Lique 1 side, Waldemar Kita, said Tuesday. Ranieri has reportedly agreed a two-year contract with Nantes. The problem appears to be that Ranieri is nine months older than the age limit for coaches in France, 65. Sources had said that could be overcome but now Kita says Domenech is hindering the deal. He did not go into details.