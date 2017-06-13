7 nabbed for bogus medical scans in Naples (3)

Naples
13/06/2017
Naples, June 13 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested seven people for defrauding the national health service with bogus CAT and MRI scans that were never performed. The five heads of seven NHS-linked diagnostic labs were arrested along with an employee of the local health authority (ASL) and one other person. The seven people arrested are suspected of conspiracy to defraud the NHS, money laundering and fraud. Police said the alleged gang had defrauded the State of 150,000 euros. The patients for whom the fake scans were logged in were unaware of what was happening, police said.
