Naples

Naples hospital inmate's bed found crawling with ants (2)

Health minister orders inspection

Naples, June 13 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin ordered a ministerial task force and police to inspect Naples' San Paolo Hospital after a patient's bed was found crawling with ants in her bed. Lorenzin said "it's a disgrace". She said "like everyone else we got the news from websites and we immediately sent the NAS police and today a task force will also arrive. "I sent it also to see all the responsibilities and thus to make an assessment of the hospital management and what happened in the ward, and the other patients. "Obviously, access to the ward for other patients has been blocked". San Paolo Hospital chief Vito Rago said he was "mortified". "The fact is true," he went on. "The ants are on the bed, not on the patient's body, but this is certainly not something that should have happened. "We took immediate measures".

