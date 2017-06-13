Rome

Fewer births and more foreigners in Italy

Italy changing says ISTAT

Rome, June 13 - A steady drop in Italy's birth rate is continuing and there are more foreigners in the country, national statistics agency ISTAT said Tuesday. Italy's resident population as of December 31 2016 totalled 60,589,445 people, including more than five million foreigners, equal to 8.6% of residents on a national scale (10.6% in the centre-north, 4.0% in the south), ISTAT said, saying that a fall registered in 2015 was continuing. The fall was 76,106 units, determined by a drop in Italian citizens (-96,976 residents) and a rise in foreign residents of 20,870 units. The number of foreigners in Italy has been steadily rising for years. Italy's birth rate continued to fall last year in a trend that started in 2008, ISTAT said. The statistics agency said births were 473,438, 12,000 down on 2015, including more than 69,000 foreign babies (14.7% of the total), also down. The population (births minus deaths) fell by 142,000 units. But it was up for foreign citizens by almost 63,000 units.

