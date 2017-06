Anti-mafia panel visits Riina in hospital (2)

Rome, June 13 - A delegation from the parliamentary anti-mafia commission on Monday visited ailing Mafia former boss of bosses Totò Riina in the Parma hospital he is being treated in, sources said Tuesday. Commission Chair Rosy Bondi will report on the outcome of the visit at 13:30 today, they said. The supreme Court of Cassation said last week Riina should be able to die with dignity, in a recommendation to a detention review court that was slammed by his victims' relatives.