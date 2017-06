Italy residents down to 60.5 mn in 2016 (2)

Rome, June 13 - Italy's resident population as of December 31 2016 totalled 60,589,445 people, including more than five million foreigners, equal to 8.6% of residents on a national scale (10.6% in the centre-north, 4.0% in the south), ISTAT said Tuesday, saying that a fall registered in 2015 was continuing. The fall was 76,106 units, determined by a drop in Italian citizens (-96,976 residents) and a rise in foreign residents of 20,870 units. The number of foreigners in Italy has been steadily rising for years.