Woman throws self from car to escape husband beating

Caserta, June 13 - A woman threw herself out of a moving car to escape a beating from her husband at Castel Volturno near Caserta north of Naples Tuesday, local sources said. The woman, 34, suffered a broken nose and extensive body injuries, hospital sources said. The man, a 41-year-old from Villa Literno, was arrested and taken to jail in Santa Maria Capua Vetere. The man allegedly started hitting his wife with a stick in a jealous rage.