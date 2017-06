11 nabbed for ripping out ATMs with breakdown truck

Modena, June 13 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 11 people on suspicion of ripping out a series of ATMs using a breakdown truck. The Bosnian Roma men allegedly carried out the heists in the provinces of Modena, Reggio Emilia, Ferrara and Vicenza between June and July last year, police said. Their base, police said, was allegedly in a Roma camp in Modena, where the majority of them lived.