Naples hospital inmate's bed found crawling with ants

Naples, June 13 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin ordered a ministerial task force and police to inspect Naples' San Paolo Hospital after a patient's bed was found crawling with ants in her bed. San Paolo chief Vito Rago said he was "mortified". "The fact is true," he went on. "The ants are on the bed, not on the patient's body, but this is certainly not something that should have happened. "We took immediate measures".