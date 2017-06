Solution for Veneto banks 'soon' - Padoan (2)

Rome, June 13 - There will be a solution "soon" for Veneto banks Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza and there is no risk of a bail-in, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Tuesday. He said talks with European institutions were "encouraging". Padoan said "the solution will not involve any form of bail-in and senior bondholders and deposit holders will in all cases be fully guaranteed". Italy's banks are considering a request by the nation's government to contribute about 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to the state-backed rescue of the two troubled regional lenders in order to avoid a costly resolution.