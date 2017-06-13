Rome

Limit Rome migrant presence Raggi tells prefect (2)

'Moratorium' on new arrivals

Rome, June 13 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Tuesday asked the interior ministry for a moratorium on new migrant arrivals in the Italian capital, given the "strong migratory presence and the continual flow of foreign citizens". Writing to Rome Prefect Paola Basilone, Raggi said "I find it impossible, as well as risky, to hypothesise further reception facilities, which would moreover have a significant impact...on the city area". In the letter, Raggi stresses the need to consider the "high migrant pressure Rome is subjected to". She said "for these reasons this administration, given the high flows of unregistered migrants, hopes the assessments of new facilities take into account the evident migrant pressure on Roma Capitale and the possible devastating consequences in terms of social costs as well as for the protection of the beneficiaries themselves."

