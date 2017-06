Sport helps unite country, says Mattarella

Rome, June 12 - President Sergio Mattarella stressed the role sport plays in helping to unite the country during a visit to the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) on Monday. "Sport is the cause and consequence of a collective passion that accompanies competitions and championships and, sometimes, contributes to making us feel a nation," he said. "Sport reflects our society much better than many believe - that is why Italian sport knows that it represents Italy's image. "Those involved in sport help the whole country".