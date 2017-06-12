Rome

ANSA wins UNICEF Italia's 'Our Angels' prize

Agency 'ally for defence of rights' of children

ANSA wins UNICEF Italia's 'Our Angels' prize

Rome, June 12 - ANSA had won the third UNICEF "I Nostri Angeli" (Our Angels) prize for media organizations that have done distinguished work regarding issues on the defence of children around the world, UNICEF Italia said Monday. The prize is organized by UNICEF Italia and the Fondazione Luchetta Ota D'Angelo Hrovatin as part of the Marco Luchetta international journalism awards. ANSA Editor-in-chief Luigi Contu will receive the award in Trieste on June 22. ANSA has become an "irreplaceable ally in the defence of the intangible rights of children," organizers said. UNICEF Italia President Giacomo Guerrera praised ANSA's work in this field. "There are many ways to tell a story - there are words and witness accounts, there are images that cross time and mingle with memory," Guerrera said. "The ANSA news agency has always represented all this, paying particular attention to the smallest ones, to the children and those who are far from the spotlight, without a voice and without rights".

