ANSA wins UNICEF Italia's 'Our Angels' prize

Rome
12/06/2017
Rome, June 12 - ANSA had won the third UNICEF "I Nostri Angeli" (Our Angels) prize for media organizations that have done distinguished work regarding issues on the defence of children around the world, UNICEF Italia said Monday. The prize is organized by UNICEF Italia and the Fondazione Luchetta Ota D'Angelo Hrovatin as part of the Marco Luchetta international journalism awards. ANSA Editor-in-chief Luigi Contu will receive the award in Trieste on June 22. ANSA has become an "irreplaceable ally in the defence of the intangible rights of children," organizers said. UNICEF Italia President Giacomo Guerrera praised ANSA's work in this field. "There are many ways to tell a story - there are words and witness accounts, there are images that cross time and mingle with memory," Guerrera said. "The ANSA news agency has always represented all this, paying particular attention to the smallest ones, to the children and those who are far from the spotlight, without a voice and without rights".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Cosenza, live elezioni da tutti i Comuni
di Giovanni Pastore e Domenico Bertè
Ecco la proteina che blocca il cancro, scoperta straordinaria e libera
di Natalia La Rosa
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online