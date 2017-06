Fede gets three years, six months in bankruptcy case

Milan, June 12 - Emilio Fede, a former top news anchor for Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset network, was convicted by a Milan court of involvement in fraudulent bankruptcy on Monday and sentenced to three years, six months in jail. Fede allegedly pocketed 1.1 million euros of a 2.75 million-euro loan Berlusconi granted talent scout and TV impresario Lele Mora in 2010 to stop his agency going bankrupt. The court also ruled that Fede should reimburse the 1.1 million euros to the administrator of the bankrupt agency.