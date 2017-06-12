Berlusconi says centre right wins if united

Rome, June 12 - Ex premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi said Monday that the centre right's good showing in the first round of local elections in many Italian towns and cities on Sunday should that unity was needed. "The centre right can win when it is united, when it manages to push forward the arguments of an alliance based on concrete programmes and when it chooses credible candidates, who in most cases come from civil society and not the political profession," Berlusconi said. He added that the poor showing of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) did not show Italy was returning to its traditional left-right two-bloc system. "In most cities the mayor candidates who reached the run-offs had results of under 40% (of the voter share)," the media billionaire said. "This means that the electorate continues to be fragmented and it does not give you the right to say that the two-bloc system is back, as some commentators have hastily done".