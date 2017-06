Soccer: Buffon says may play on if Juve win Champions League

Turin, June 12 - Juventus and Italy captain Gigi Buffon said Monday that he many consider postponing his retirement to 2019 if he wins the Champions League next year. "If we were to win the Champions, I could consider continuing for a year to take part in the other competitions that follow on from it," he told Sky Sport 24 referring to the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup. "There is a request to that effect from the chairman (Andrea Agnelli)".