ANSA/ Summer fashion features flowers in bloom

(By Patrizia Vacalebri). Rome, June 12 - Summer fashion is bursting with a range of flower motifs, featured in prints or embroidery on everything from bathing suits to dresses and purses. Bags both large and small from Fendi, Miu Miu, and Prada are brightening up dull and gray office spaces with their multi-colored hues. Floral accessories are also a hit this summer, with roses and daisies adorning earrings, bracelets, and rings. The big floral trend quite possibly has its origins in Gucci by Alessandro Michele, where the designer incorporated blooms in a unisex collection that harkens back to 1970s bourgeoisie style. The collection combines touches of Victorian influence with a punk edge, such as a men's brown suit with bell-bottom pants and side stripes, a logo-print track suit with a long floral cape, and embroidered floral leggings. Luisa Spagnoli has also embraced the floral trend with light and romantic 50s-inspired dresses for the summer ceremony season, painted with bouquets in delicate and muted tones. For the vacationing woman, Michael Kors has imagined tropical islands with his resort collection, where a mix of floral fabrics and prints large and small are crafted into sarong pants, flowing wraps, oversize pyjamas and soft dresses. The collection also has a range of romantic evening dresses to pair with metallic silver and gold accessories. Valentino Resort follows a romantic path as well, with designs taken from the stylist's 1970s archives. Dolce & Gabbana, however, have already made a splash in the floral trend, as US First Lady Melania Trump wore the stylists' 3D embroidered floral jacket with a whopping 51,000-dollar price tag during her visit to Taormina. In the dresses designed by stylist Fabio Rigoni for Ferragamo, a hand-crafted floral print on a technical cotton results in a three-dimensional effect. Meanwhile, Moschino rounds up the summer trend with Jeremy Scott using paper dolls as inspiration for a pastel-colored cape with a painted floral print that at second glance reveals itself to be a printed dress. Blooms are set to continue through winter as well, with Dsquared2 already showing long tulle and floral-printed dresses adorned with flounces and lace.