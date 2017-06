Ants in Naples hospital bed reported by Greens

Naples, June 12 - Francesco Emilio Borrelli, a Green party councillor in the Campania regional assembly, has released a photo of a patient in an ant-infested bed in Naples' San Paolo hospital. "It is a very serious case of neglect and bad health care," Borrelli said Monday. "A lady in the general medicine department on the fifth floor is immersed in ants in a dirty bed. It is a level of slovenliness and a lack of hygiene that we cannot accept from the medical personnel".