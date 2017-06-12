Ambitious, complete reforms will help growth - IMF

Rome
12/06/2017
Rome, June 12 - The IMF said Monday that "ambitious, complete reforms will help promote more robust growth" in its Article IV report on Italy. It said reform efforts should be "built on the recent efforts by the authorities that include the Jobs Act (labour reform)" and measures for the civil service, justice and schools sectors. It said bringing down taxes on production and reducing the labour-tax wedge would support job creation and growth and it called for the introduction of a "modern property tax".
