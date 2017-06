IMF raises Italy's 2017 growth forecast to 1.3%

Rome, June 12 - The International Monetary Fund said Monday that it has raised its GDP growth forecast for Italy for 2017 to 1.3% from 0.8%, adding that it expects this to slow to around 1% in the 2018-2020 period. "The recovery will continue" it said, adding, however, that "there are significant risks". It said factors included political uncertainty, financial fragility, possible slowing of the reform process and risks linked to the normalization of monetary policy.