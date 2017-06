Boldrini bemoans 'senseless' campaign against migrant NGOs

Rome, June 12 - Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini on Monday blasted recent attacks on NGOs involved in rescuing asylum seekers in the Mediterranean. The NGOs came under fire after prosecutors in Sicily said they were looking at possible links with human traffickers. "It's a world of opposites in which all the NGOs are indiscriminately hit by a senseless campaign based on suspicions without proof, which are a blow below the belt to the whole solidarity network," Boldrini said. "It's a network that the country should be proud of, instead of letting mud be slung at it and become the target of political speculation".