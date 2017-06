Toti says single centre-right list needed

Genoa, June 12 - Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said Monday that the lesson from the centre right's good showing in the first round of local elections in many Italian towns and cities on Sunday was that unity was needed. "It is necessary to take another step," Toti told ANSA. "I like teams that play in attack. I'd like to see a centre right that soon takes the path towards a close federation, a single (election) list. It is necessary to trigger virtuous processes that are the opposite of splits and departures".