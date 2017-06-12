Naples

Naples couple invite migrants to wedding

Ivorians, Senegalese, North Africans and Bangladeshi in church

Naples, June 12 - A Naples couple invited migrants to their wedding in the southern Italian city Sunday. Marco d'Avanzo, 27, and Nunzia Ricigliano, 23, took up a suggestion from the bride's father, pro-migrant activist Antonio Ricigliano, to hold a "multicultural and multi-ethnic event". The church of the Santissimo Crocifisso and Santa Rita, was full of Ivorian, Senegalese, North African and Bangladeshi guests. "They are our brothers and sisters," explained Marco, waiting for his spouse. "It's only right to remember them on our most beautiful day, to share our experience". The migrants brought the couple greeting cards thanking them for the sign of welcome, cards which they also threw to the assembled collection of friends and relatives.

